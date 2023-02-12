(Photo) Arsenal ace controversially appears to like social media post about Brentford result

Arsenal dropped points yesterday in a result that could really hurt their Premier League title bid, but it seems Albert Sambi Lokonga wasn’t too fussed about the draw with Brentford.

See below as some fans noticed Lokonga appearing to like a post making light of Arsenal’s recent slump in form, with the Gunners now surprisingly managing just one point from an available six against Everton and Brentford…

This is a bit of a worry for Arsenal as there’s not much room for error when this Manchester City side is close behind in the table.

Lokonga is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, and this social media activity might point towards him having some ill feelings towards his parent club.

