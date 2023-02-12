Exclusive: Premier League clubs eyeing Arsenal duo as potential transfer targets

There is Premier League interest in both Arsenal players Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners have a decision to make in the coming months, with Nelson nearing the end of his contract and not playing regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Romano, Nelson would be happy to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but the decision will be with Arsenal as they weigh up whether or not to give the 23-year-old a new deal.

If Nelson does leave, it seems he won’t be short of suitors, with Romano saying: “Two Premier League clubs and also two or three clubs abroad are exploring the conditions of Reiss Nelson…”

Balogun, meanwhile, is impressing on loan at Reims this season, with Romano praising Arsenal’s decision to send him to the French side.

Still, te reporter denied links with AC Milan and the young Englishman, saying there are Premier League clubs and teams from other leagues monitoring his situation after his outstanding form in Ligue 1.

“Despite rumours, AC Milan are not currently negotiating for Folarin Balogun,” Romano said.

“For sure they will look to sign a striker in the summer but they don’t decide in February or March, it will be a long process.

“There are clubs in England, France and Germany monitoring Balogun, he’s really appreciated – he just needed to be a key player and play every single game, congrats to Arsenal and to him for picking Reims. Arsenal will make a decision at the end of the season.”