Title-winning manager finally speaks out on Leeds job

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has finally broken his silence on the links with the Leeds United manager’s job.

Jesse Marsch was recently sacked by the Yorkshire outfit and it remains to be seen who will be brought in to replace the American tactician.

Several names have been linked with the vacancy at Elland Road, but Postecoglou wasn’t too keen to give anything away when asked about the speculation.

When asked if it was a compliment to be linked with Leeds, he responded: “It is if I take any notice of it.”

He added: “We’ve had a good week of training despite it being unusual due to no midweek games. It’s been really good, positive week on the training field with the guys.

“We’re performing well and are ready to go. That’s where the focus has been.”

