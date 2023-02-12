€40m Chelsea & Spurs transfer target could be sold in club’s major fire-sale this summer

Chelsea and Tottenham may reportedly have been handed a boost as it seems Inter Milan could sell Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Netherlands international has impressed in his time in Serie A and Fabrizio Romano has recently written for CaughtOffside about his asking price likely being around €40million for this summer.

Now a report from 90min adds fuel to the fire, stating that Inter need to make money in player sales this summer, mentioning that Chelsea and Spurs have an interest in Dumfries, who could be one player to make way at the San Siro.

Dumfries could be a useful option for Chelsea, who will surely want to replace Cesar Azpilicueta before too long, while Reece James has had his problems with injuries this season.

Spurs, meanwhile, just signed Pedro Porro, so might be content with their right-back options for the time being, though it remains to be seen what will happen with both Djed Spence and Emerson Royal in the summer.

Dumfries is a fine player and it would be intriguing to see what he could achieve at a top Premier League club, with €40m looking a potential bargain for any buyers in the coming months.