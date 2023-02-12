Chelsea star likes Instagram post slamming teammate after poor performance

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has liked an Instagram post slamming his teammate Marc Cucurella following his performance against West Ham.

Cucurella hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to his Chelsea career since making a move from Brighton. Against West Ham, Cucurella was replaced by Ben Chilwell in the second half, which was met by some cheers from the travelling Chelsea supporters.

Cucurella’s teammate Mudryk has now appeared to have liked an Instagram post slamming the Chelsea defender for “ignoring” Mudryk during the game, as seen below in a post found by The Sun.

Mudryk's Instagram account appeared to like this p[ost

Mudryk’s social media activity was a major talking point during Chelsea’s pursuit of the Ukrainian winger but he certainly has to be a little more careful now he’s a Chelsea player.

Liking posts which appear to be criticising teammates of his isn’t a smart move and is only going to cause unrest in the dressing room if it gets back to the players.

Cucurella certainly has to improve his performances but him and the rest of Chelsea’s playing squad and staff need the support of everyone around them as they go through a transformation with a host of new players.

