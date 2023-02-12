Some Chelsea figures increasingly feel Blues star will seek transfer away

Some figures at Chelsea are reportedly increasingly resigned to the prospect of losing Mason Mount as he nears the final year of his contract.

Mount has been a key player for the Blues in recent years, but he’s not quite been at his best this season and it seems the club are no closer to tying the England international down to a new contract.

See the tweet below from the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who says there has been no breakthrough in negotiations, and that some at the club feel the player does not want to sign up to the long-term project at Stamford Bridge…

? no breakthrough on Mason Mount contract talks with #Chelsea, who will have decision to make in summer if no agreement. Some at club are resigned to him not wanting to sign up to the project going forward https://t.co/mHhd2Y0vX8 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 11, 2023

If accurate, this surely points towards a likely exit for Mount this summer, as Chelsea won’t want to risk losing him on a free.

If CFC cannot agree a new deal with Mount in the coming weeks or months, then they surely need to cash in on him as soon as possible, so it will be interesting to see what both parties decide.

The 24-year-old may now be concerned about his first-team role after so many recent signings coming in, or he may even feel that the team isn’t moving in the right direction under struggling manager Graham Potter, with other big six clubs perhaps looking more appealing.

Despite Mount not being at his best recently, he’d surely have a decent chance of starting games regularly for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs or Newcastle, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he seems to be keeping his options open.