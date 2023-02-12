Exclusive: When Chelsea will make decision on completing €30million transfer

Chelsea have not yet made a decision on the potential permanent transfer of Denis Zakaria, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues brought in Zakaria on loan from Juventus in the summer, and although it’s taken him a while to get going, he has impressed when he’s managed to get on the pitch for Graham Potter’s side.

It’s surely worth thinking about keeping the Switzerland international beyond this season, with Romano revealing that Chelsea have an option to make his move permanent for just €30million.

It remains to be seen what decision Chelsea will come to, but most Blues fans will probably be glad that the option is there to sign Zakaria for such a bargain fee.

The 26-year-old surely has what it takes to at least be a valuable squad player for Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see what the club decided to do in the coming months.

“Chelsea have not made any decision,” Romano said. “It’s up to Chelsea as they have a buy option clause close to €30m, but this kind of decision will be made in April/May and not now.

“Juventus are still waiting for Chelsea to decide, the player would love to stay but it’s up to the club.”