West Ham United completed a deal to sign Luizao during the January transfer window.

According to reports, the 20-year-old centre-back was registered with the Premier League and he will be able to make his debut in the top flight with the Hammers soon.

West Ham are currently going through an injury crisis at the back and the likes of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are both sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’s side are in danger of going down this season and the Scottish manager will have to rely on the young defender to come into the squad and help them grind out important results.

The 20-year-old center-back arrived from Sao Paulo on a free transfer and he is quite highly rated in South America.

The physically imposing youngster will hope to make his mark in the first team and cement his place in the starting lineup next season.

Luizao was initially signed to join the West Ham development squad but the current circumstances will force Moyes to rely on the talented youngster during the second half of the campaign.

West Ham decided to sell Craig Dawson during the January window and that decision looks like a big mistake now.

The Hammers are currently reliant on Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, and Thilo Kehrer as the only fit defenders at the club.