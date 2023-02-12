Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far.

Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.

Romano has added that Tah would likely cost around £22-23million to sign this summer, though he’s not currently aware of strong links between the player and either Manchester United or Chelsea.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “I’m told is still early to see where Jonathan Tah will go, I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea or Manchester United at this stage.

“There was interest in England and Italy last summer but nothing concrete. I think he’s worth around £22-23m.”

Tah looks like he could be a worthwhile signing for Man Utd, who surely need to think about bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who have both fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also benefit from adding Tah to their list of options at the back, with the ageing Thiago Silva surely not able to keep playing week in, week out at this level for too much longer, even if he has just signed a new contract.