Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen since last season.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have been scouting Napoli extensively ever since Todd Boehly and co. took over at Stamford Bridge. He also added that Osimhen is definitely on the club’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Phillips said to GMS: “Victor Osimhen is definitely one on the radar and last season, when the new owners came in, one of the first scouting missions they set up was to watch Napoli regularly. “Then there was a few other players that they were watching as well. But he’s definitely one they have been scouting regularly this season and last season. “He’s definitely on Chelsea’s shortlist of strikers and he’s probably quite high up there.”

The goalscoring department is probably the only glaring weakness in the Chelsea squad now and it is no surprise that they are monitoring Osimhen.

The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season and he is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the world right now. He could improve Chelsea significantly next season if the Blues manage to secure his services.

Chelsea have spent considerable money over the last two windows and they will be hoping to win some trophies now. They will not be able to do that without a reliable goalscorer and Osimhen could be that player for them next season.

Osimhen has proven himself in Serie A and a move to the Premier League could appeal to him at the end of the season, especially if he wins the Scudetto with Napoli.

Chelsea have the resources to pay over the odds for the player and tempt Napoli. It remains to be seen whether the Italian giants are ready to part with their prized asset.

Osimhen is still quite young and he will only get better with experience. He has all the tools to develop into a potential superstar in the future.