Leeds United signed Weston McKennie on a loan deal from Italian club Juventus during the January transfer window.

The Premier League club have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old American International has had a mixed spell at the Italian club and he will be hoping to get his career back on track in the Premier League now.

McKennie was highly rated during his time in the Bundesliga and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfill his potential at the Premier League club and convince them to sign him permanently.

Italian journalist Massimo Brambati has now revealed that the 24-year-old midfielder arrived at Leeds overweight and that is because of the low intensity of training at the Italian club.

Blasting quote Brambati as saying: “I said some time ago that McKennie was overweight, this certifies that at Juventus they train at two miles an hour.”

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old midfielder can get back to his peak physical condition in the coming weeks.

The American International will need to improve his fitness levels in order to deal with the intensity of the Premier League. Furthermore, Leeds are known for their high-pressing football and McKennie will certainly need to work hard to adapt to their style of play.