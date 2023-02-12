Jurgen Klopp confirms who should be blamed for Liverpool “crisis”

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed who he feels should be blamed for Liverpool’s poor season.

Liverpool currently find themselves sitting in 10th position in the Premier League. Considering their success in recent years, it’s a catastrophic season for Liverpool.

There’s multiple reasons for Liverpool’s downfall and a lack of recruitment, poor displays on the pitch and an ageing squad have all been reasons Liverpool fans have given, but Klopp only wants the blame placed on one person and that’s him.

When asked if Liverpool were in a crisis, Klopp replied: “Of course we are, we don’t hide from that. You have to get out of it and that is what we are doing. You can criticise everything that right, but don’t go for the wrong people, that makes no sense. I am responsible for all of this, if you want to criticise, criticise me. That is how it is, and I have no problem with that,” said Klopp, as quoted by 90min.