Leeds and Manchester United have released a statement condemning the actions of both sets of fans during the game.

Leeds and Manchester United have an intense rivalry that dates back many years despite the two clubs not being too close geographically.

Unfortunately, with an intense rivalry often comes unacceptable behaviour from the fans. Samuel Luckhurst reported during the game that Manchester United fans were signing about Istanbul, with Leeds fans also singing about Munich, two tragic incidents which need little explanation for football fans.

Now, Manchester United and Leeds have released a statement condemning the chants by both sets of fans.

Statement from #lufc and #mufc: 'Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups…' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 12, 2023

It’s such a shame that incidents between the fans will overshadow an exciting game of football.

The rivalry between the two clubs is understandable but unfortunately, it’s been taken too far.

It’s always a difficult situation to manage as it’s rarely one or two fans taking part in these sort of chants and clubs will find it tough to individually ban a significant number of fans if it’s hundreds who are joining in.