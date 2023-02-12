Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names ideal Leeds manager and responds to Pochettino rumours

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Leeds United manager search, denying links between the struggling Premier League side and former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Yorkshire outfit recently parted ways with Jesse Marsch after some dreadful form, and it remains to be seen who they’ll bring in next, but it seems a big name Pochettino is out of their reach for the moment.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano stated that Pochettino is waiting for another kind of project, while he also named his ideal candidate to take over at Elland Road.

It seems Romano is a fan of Marcelo Gallardo, though he is also unsure if he would be a realistic target for Leeds right now.

Marcelo Gallardo to Leeds?

“Despite some speculation, I’m not aware of Mauricio Pochettino being in contact with Leeds. They know he’s waiting for different kind of club with different ambitions,” Romano said.

“Personally, I’d go for former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, I think he would be an amazing choice and a top coach in my opinion, but at the moment he has no intention to accept a job at Leeds.”

Leeds surely need to resolve this issue as soon as possible, with the club just one point above the relegation zone at the moment, despite an impressive 2-2 draw with Manchester United earlier in the week.

