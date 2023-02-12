Leicester City are reportedly looking set to lose both Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu on free transfers at the end of the season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Foxes have both Tielemans and Soyuncu coming towards the ends of their contracts, and Jones seems to think it’s now looking likely that both players will indeed be on their way out of the King Power Stadium when these deals expire at the end of the season.

Discussing their futures with Give Me Sport, Jones said: “Nobody else is going to sign him now [Soyuncu to Atletico Madrid], so I’ll be interested in if they still feel that is a good fit. They’ve always liked him, but yeah, it is now looking likely that Soyuncu and Tielemans will go for free.”

This could be a real blow for Leicester, especially as Tielemans has been such a star performer for the club in recent years.

Soyuncu’s form has taken a bit of a dip, but he remains a useful member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, and it would surely have been preferable to make what could have been a reasonable amount of money from his sale, rather than losing him for nothing.