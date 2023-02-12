Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the season is being ruined by ‘worst £30m deal ever’

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool’s season has been ruined by selling Sadio Mane for just £30m.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool in the Premier League so far. Klopp is struggling to get a tune out of his squad after years of success in England and in Europe.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Merson has claimed that Liverpool’s downfall is partly down to allowing Mane to leave the club for just £30m.

“It was the worst £30m ever. Honestly, you’d have been better off keeping him for another year and letting him go for free. He’d give enough to the club for him to go free, anyway, for them. 100% [he would have made a significant difference]. People have short memories,” said Merson, as relayed by the Daily Express.