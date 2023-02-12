More bad news for Liverpool as important first-team player ruled out for four weeks

Liverpool reportedly look to have been dealt a major blow as Thiago Alcantara is now expected to be out for four weeks due to a hip injury.

The Spain international has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield in recent times, but the German tactician will now have to cope without him for a lengthy period, which is far from ideal just as the Champions League is starting up again.

Liverpool fear Alcantara’s injury will keep him out for four weeks, according to the Telegraph, meaning he now adds to the lengthy injury list at Anfield in this hugely frustrating season.

Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Ibrahim Konate and Roberto Firmino are also among the big names currently injured, while loan signing Arthur Melo got injured almost as soon as he joined and is yet to play for the club in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool will line up in Alcantara’s absence, but it surely means the team’s poor form isn’t going to get better any time soon.

Few in this LFC squad offer quite the same qualities as the 31-year-old, so his absence is bound to hurt the team’s quality on the ball in the middle of the park.