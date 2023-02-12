Liverpool interested in signing Dutch youngster who is their main priority in his position

Liverpool are interested in signing Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who is their main priority in his position.

That’s according to The Sun, via TEAMtalk, who claim that Liverpool’s scouts have recommended the young goalkeeper. The 20-year-old has managed eight appearances for Anderlecht so far this season, providing four clean sheets.

To be even making a handful of appearances for a top-division club at the age of 20 as a goalkeeper is impressive and it’s no wonder clubs are beginning to take a look at the youngster.

Goalkeeper may not seem like a priority position for Liverpool at the moment, but there’s a chance that Caoimhin Kelleher may look to push for a move in order to further his career.

When called upon in cup competitions, Kelleher has been excellent for Liverpool and he may feel that his career is going to stagnate if he continues to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker.

Although Verbruggen may have to play a similar role to Kelleher if he was to join Liverpool, the persuasion of playing for such a big club in the Premier League could be enough to tempt him into playing as a reserve goalkeeper.