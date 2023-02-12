Liverpool keeping tabs on 19-year-old prodigy with a €100m release clause

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Premier League side are keeping tabs on the Benfica defender Antonio Silva ahead of a potential summer move.

Silva has been an important first-team player for Benfica this season and he has managed to force his way into the Portugal national team setup as well.

The 19-year-old is regarded as a prodigious young talent and he has a big future ahead of him.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer and the 19-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The highly rated center-back could be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip. The 31-year-old is on the decline and his availability has been a concern for the Reds.

Liverpool should look to offload the Cameroon defender at the end of the season and bring in a younger player with higher potential.

The 19-year-old Portuguese defender has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2027 and he’s likely to cost a premium. Benfica recently negotiated the transfers of Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez with Premier League clubs and they have shown that they will only sell players at their valuations.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay a premium for Silva. The 19-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract as per Transfermarkt.

Silva can operate in a back four as well as a back three. The 19-year-old is an impressive passer from the back and he has chipped in with three goals across all competitions this season.

