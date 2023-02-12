Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the 21-year-old is a part of the four-man shortlist Liverpool have prepared ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are looking to bring In defensive reinforcements and the versatile defender has caught their eye.

Inacio has a contract with Sporting until the summer of 2026 and he’s unlikely to come cheap. Inacio has a release clause of €45 million in his contract as per Transfermarkt and the Reds certainly have the financial resources to pay that.

The versatile 21-year-old can operate as a left-sided centre-back as well as a left-back. His ability to slot into multiple positions will add tactical flexibility and depth to the Liverpool defensive unit.

The Reds should look to cash in on Joe Gomez at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has not developed as expected because of persistent injury problems and Liverpool should look to offload him before his market value plummets. Also, Joel Matip has regressed this season.

Inacio would be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool and the opportunity to join a top Premier League club is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the Portuguese defender at the end of the season.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp should look to bring in a couple of defensive reinforcements when the transfer window reopens in the summer.