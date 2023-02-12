Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away from Molineux in recent months.

According to a report from Sport, the player has attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle united. However, the 25-year-old was keen on a move to the Spanish club Barcelona.

Apparently his agent Jorge Mendes had given priority to the Spanish outfit as well.

However, Barcelona have not shown a willingness to sign him at the end of the season. Apparently, manager Xavi Hernandez prefers Martin Zubimendi instead.

Neves and Mendes are now prepared to listen to offers from Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, or Manchester United can convince the player.

Liverpool will lose the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of the season and Neves could prove to be a solid acquisition. The 25-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he could improve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield next season.

The same can be said about Manchester United who are in need of an upgrade on Scott McTominay. McTominay has been linked with the move away from Old Trafford and he could look to move on in the summer in search of regular game time.

Neves would be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils and he could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to add depth to their squad as well, especially if they secure Champions League qualification. Neves would be a superb option for them alongside Bruno Guimaraes.