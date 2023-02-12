Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be given significant backing in the summer transfer window as the Reds squad prepares for a major overhaul.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season at Anfield, with Klopp’s side all the way down in 10th place in the Premier League table, 12 points off the top four as things stand.

It’s clear changes are required as the drop-off since last season has been so stark, but it seems there is at least some good news on that front as the club is prepared to give Klopp what he needs to turn things around, according to the Times.

Liverpool aren’t always the biggest spenders, but Klopp has shown what he can do when he’s given the funds to make world class signings like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho.

Some of these players now look past their best, so it might be time to rebuild this squad again with a host of new world class talents.

Still, it’s also worth noting that other recent high-profile signings like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo haven’t really worked out as expected.