Liverpool hold internal talks over surprise potential £50million transfer decision

Liverpool have reportedly held internal talks over possible club sales this summer, which could lead them to consider allowing Mohamed Salah a transfer away for around £50million.
The Reds have endured a hugely disappointing season and will surely need to make wholesale changes to this squad in the summer, with many of Jurgen Klopp’s star names from the last five years or so now looking to be past their best.
One of those is Salah, and a report from Football Insider suggests he’s been discussed as a possible sale option as he’s one of few players currently on Liverpool’s books who’d command a £50m fee.
Others such as Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota also seem to have been considered, but Van Dijk’s age might be an issue, while Jota has had numerous injury struggles in his time at Anfield.
Salah only recently signed a new Liverpool contract, but there’s no doubt his form has dropped quite considerably since then, and it might make sense to think about moving him on.
If the Egypt international continues to struggle, it won’t be too long before LFC would struggle to find a buyer for him, but as things stand there probably could be several suitors in for him this summer.
