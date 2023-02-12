Liverpool have been urged to seal the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT Edge, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor made it clear that he felt Liverpool needed to throw away their entire midfield and bring in Rice, Jude Bellingham and one more new face in that area of the pitch.

Rice as been one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times, and, now, aged 24, he’ll surely want a big move so he can play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool, and it’s clear that Rice would be an upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, who all look to be past their peaks.

Agbonlahor therefore feels that Liverpool could make the most sense for the 24-year-old over other options like Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I think Liverpool is the club that will suit him the most and who need him the most,” the pundit said of Rice.

“Liverpool’s midfield can all be thrown away and they need three new midfielders, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and one more.”