LFC set for big change: Key staff member to be replaced with leading operator in football

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly seem to be lining up a top class replacement for Julian Ward and Ian Graham this summer.

The Reds have suffered since the upheaval of Michael Edwards leaving Anfield, and it now looks like further change is just around the corner as both Ward and Graham will leave in the summer.

According to the Times, Liverpool already have a replacement lined up who looks to be among the finest in the world in his job.

The report states that the candidate in question is “thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field.”

More Stories / Latest News
Recent Liverpool signing reveals interest from Chelsea and one other Premier League club
Leicester City duo “looking likely” to both leave on free transfers
Title-winning manager finally speaks out on Leeds job

The figure has not been named yet, but LFC fans will be excited by this development as a busy summer surely awaits.

This struggling squad needs major rebuilding, and whoever comes in next will have a big job on their hands.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.