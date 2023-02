Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Ramsay signed for Liverpool during the summer transfer window to provide competition and cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The young defender has found game time hard to come by so far this season, and he’s now been dealt another blow in his pursuit of first-team football.

According to the Telegraph, Ramsay has picked up a long-term injury and could be out of action for a lengthy period.