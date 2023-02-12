Man City could blow rivals out of the water with Declan Rice swap deal

Manchester City could reportedly be set to try blowing Arsenal and Chelsea out of the water in their bid to seal the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The Premier League champions are one a number top clubs chasing Rice at the moment, with the England international refusing to sign a new contract and looking set for a move away from West Ham.

According to the Daily Star, City could try to move into pole position for Rice by offering the Hammers the chance to sign Kalvin Phillips in return.

Phillips joined City from Leeds in the summer, but was also wanted by West Ham during his time at Elland Road.

Things haven’t really worked out for Phillips at the Etihad Stadium, so a summer departure makes sense, and Rice would clearly be an upgrade.

Arsenal and Chelsea also want Rice, but this potential swap option could now put MCFC in pole position.