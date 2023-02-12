Ten Hag signing has been “poor” and Man United “dreadful” in one key area against Leeds, says journalist

Manchester United are not having the best of games against Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon, and some issues have been picked up by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils only recently signed Wout Weghorst to give them another option up front, but he’s been described as “poor” by Luckhurst, which isn’t a great reflection on manager Erik ten Hag, who brought him to Old Trafford this January.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Ten Hag appreciating Weghorst, but he doesn’t look to be making the desired impact at the moment, while Luckhurst also believes the players’ overall game management has been “dreadful”…

This doesn’t sound great for Man Utd against a side struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table, but perhaps Ten Hag can get more out of them in the second half.

United have generally shown a lot of improvement under the Dutch tactician, but this display is certainly far from good enough if they want to stay in the title race.

