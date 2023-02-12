European giants on alert for possible swoop for Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City’s current issues look set to lead to some speculation over the future of manager Pep Guardiola.

It seems Paris Saint-Germain may already be monitoring Guardiola at City following the Premier League hitting them with some very serious charges over Financial Fair Play breaches.

According to El Nacional, PSG are keeping an eye on potential new managers amid Christophe Galtier’s struggles this season, with Lionel Messi recommending his old manager Guardiola as one potential candidate.

The report adds that Kylian Mbappe would be keen on former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and he remains available and out of work so might be more realistic.

Pep Guardiola to PSG?
Still, if things fall apart at City and they are hit with serious punishments such as points deductions, transfer bans, or even relegation from the Premier League, then Guardiola will surely be available.

The Spanish tactician remains one of the very finest coaches in world football and would be a great pick for PSG as they aim to become a more dominant force in the European game.

