Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of a potential summer move.

David De Gea as it stands is out of contract at the end of the season. The Spanish international may eventually sign a new deal at the club, but there have been questions asked about his ability to play out from the back.

De Gea has been an excellent servant for Manchester United but it could be time for them to explore a more modern goalkeeper if they want to take the next step and begin to compete for the Premier League title.

According to A Bola, Manchester United have now stepped up their interest in Porto goalkeeper Costa ahead of a potential summer move. The report claims that Manchester United want Costa to replace De Gea.

At 23 years old, Costa is already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and still has plenty of time to continue his development.

The Portuguese international is also comfortable with the ball at his feet which could be the main reason behind United’s interest.