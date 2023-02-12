Howe wants the signing of 6ft 4in beast first thing in June

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made a striker a top target for the summer transfer window.

And at the top of his list seems to be Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is also wanted by other Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa, according to latest reports.

Alexander Isak hasn’t really lived up to expectations since arriving at St James’ Park, with Howe’s side struggling for goals in recent games.

Newcastle keep on drawing too often, and it could end up costing them a top four spot, even if their defence remains solid and they only have one Premier League defeat all season.

Come the summer, someone like Thuram could be ideal for the Magpies, but it won’t necessarily be an easy signing to get done.

The France international was strongly linked with Chelsea in January and it seems they’ll be in for him again.