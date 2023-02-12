Newcastle believe they are frontrunners to land super free agent ahead of Liverpool

Newcastle United are reportedly confident that they’re leading the race for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada.

The Japan international has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and he’s close to becoming a free agent.

This has alerted the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, but latest reports suggest Newcastle believe they’re the frontrunners for Kamada’s signature ahead of the summer.

The Magpies could do with adding more quality and creativity to their side as they’re a little overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes in that department.

Kamada seems ideal, though Newcastle have also been linked with James Maddison, who is proven in the Premier League.