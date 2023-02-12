Real Madrid want Jurgen Klopp and it could majorly impact Liverpool’s transfer plans

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in potentially hiring Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their manager if Carlo Ancelotti end up leaving.

It seems the German tactician is on Real’s radar ahead of the summer, with some doubt over whether he’ll continue at Anfield after this hugely frustrating campaign, according to El Nacional.

The report also suggests that this could end up being a big blow for Liverpool’s transfer plans, as Jude Bellingham could be a key part of tempting Klopp to the Bernabeu.

The England international is a player Klopp likes, but it may be that they’ll end up together in Madrid, rather than Liverpool.

El Nacional suggest Los Blancos are currently confident of signing Bellingham, who would clearly be an important long-term successor to ageing duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Liverpool also need a top signing in midfield, however, with Bellingham looking perfect to come in and become the Reds’ focal point in that area as players like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara now look a little over the hill.

Klopp may be struggling at LFC now, but makes sense as an attractive target for Florentino Perez after a slightly indifferent season from Ancelotti.

