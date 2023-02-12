Chelsea are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Graham Potter will look to invest in a quality goalscorer.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are planning a big money move for a striker, who could be their biggest signing yet.

Chelsea have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a deal with Napoli for the 24-year-old.

The Nigerian striker has 17 goals across all competitions this season and he would be a massive upgrade on players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja.

The Blues are crying out for a reliable goalscorer right now and someone like Osimhen could turn them into genuine contenders for the title next season. Chelsea have scored just 23 league goals this season and it has been a major weakness for them all season.

Chelsea owners have shown a willingness to invest in top-quality players and they have already strengthened their squad significantly with a number of additions at the start of the season and during the January transfer window.

It wouldn’t be a surprise If Chelsea decided to spend big money on a striker now. They will be able to recoup some money from the sale of Aubameyang who is expected to leave. Romelu Lukaku could leave the club permanently as well.

They have already added ample creativity to the side with the signings of Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and Mykhaylo Mudryk. Graham Potter just needs a finisher now and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.