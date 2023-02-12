Spurs given opportunity to sign Conte transfer target as club aim to bank £50m in player sales

Tottenham reportedly look to have been given an opportunity to finally sign long-term Antonio Conte transfer target Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Conte’s old club need to raise around £50million in player sales this summer, and it seems Onana is one player who could be offloaded as part of that process, according to 90min.

The report explains that Tottenham remain interested in the Cameroon international, with the club and their manager seemingly being admirers of his since his days as an Ajax player.

Spurs could do with making a change in goal this summer as Hugo Lloris is starting to show his age, with a long-term successor as number one surely a priority now.

Onana has not quite managed to get into Inter’s starting line up on a regular basis, but he remains a fine ‘keeper who could do well to try reviving his career in English football.

90min add that Tottenham could also face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the 26-year-old as they are two more clubs likely to be in the market for a new ‘keeper.