Tottenham lining up a surprise move for former Premier League manager

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Antonio Conte will be out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs have not extended his deal yet. Naturally, there is speculation surrounding the Italian’s long-term future at the club.

As per Calciomercatoweb, the Londoners are now eyeing up potential replacements and Sarri is thought to be on their radar.

The Italian has managed in the Premier League before with Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to replace his compatriot at Spurs.

Sarri did not have a great spell at Chelsea, although he managed to win the UEFA Europa League with them. The Blues did not win the league title under him and his reign was considered underwhelming on the whole. Chelsea lost the League Cup under him as well.

The Italian moved on to Juventus and he won the league title with them. The 64-year-old is currently managing Lazio and his contract with them will expire in June 2025.

Tottenham will have to replace Conte adequately if he decides to move on and Sarri could be an exciting appointment. His free-flowing attacking football has been a major hit in Italy and he received praise in the Premier League as well.

Spurs fans will be excited if he is appointed as the club’s next manager. That said, Conte is a proven winner, and losing him will come as a major blow for any club.