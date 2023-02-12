Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet looks set to leave the club and return to Barcelona in the summer once his loan expires at the end of the season.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Spurs are yet to make contact over making the Frenchman’s move permanent.

Lenglet hasn’t quite been at his best since moving to Tottenham in the summer, and it perhaps makes sense that the north London club don’t seem that desperate to negotiate a permanent deal for him.

As things stand, Lenglet is set to return got Barcelona, according to Romano, though he admits the situation could still change in the coming weeks and months.

Still, THFC don’t have an option to sign Lenglet as part of their loan deal with Barca, so they would have to step up efforts to negotiate with Barca soon if they decided they did want him to stay.

“There’s no option to buy in the agreement for Clement Lenglet,” Romano said.

“He will go back to Barcelona in the summer; let’s see if Tottenham will contact Barca to negotiate, at this stage it didn’t happen but it’s still really, really early.”