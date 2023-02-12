Exclusive: Decision on €30m Chelsea signing, Arsenal duo attracting interest – Fabrizio Romano

Hello guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Thanks for reading, and hope you enjoy today’s round-up 🙂

AC Milan

AC Milan are not negotiating for Folarin Balogun now. For sure they will go for a striker in the summer but they don’t decide in February or March, it will be a long process. There are clubs in England, France and Germany monitoring him, he’s really appreciated – he just needed to be a key player and play every single game, congrats to Arsenal and to him for picking Reims. Arsenal will make a decision at the end of the season.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini on Rafael Leao contract expiring in 2024: “We are now working on Leao new deal. We’re at the same point, it’s not the right moment to think about signing. There are no meetings scheduled, but it could easily take place with a videocall.”

Arsenal

A frustrating result for Arsenal yesterday, but Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the Gunners just four minutes after being subbed on against Brentford. Arsenal invested £21m plus £5m add ons to sign Trossard in January. The Belgian now has eight Premier League goals this season.

Two Premier League clubs and also two or three clubs abroad are exploring the conditions of Reiss Nelson potential deal as his contract expires in the summer. I say potential as he’d love to stay at Arsenal but there is no proposal from the club to extend the contract yet; Arsenal have to decide, not Nelson.

Atletico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro are progressing on deal to sign Uruguayan CB Mauricio Lemos. Talks are progressing, not done yet but well advanced. Negotiations with Fenerbahce continue as personal terms are not an issue.

Barcelona

There’s no option to buy in the agreement for Clement Lenglet. He will go back to Barcelona in the summer; let’s see if Tottenham will contact Barca to negotiate, at this stage it didn’t happen but it’s still really, really early.

Barcelona manager Xavi: “Ansu Fati is not for sale, as everyone else right now. It’s not time to speak about transfers. I trust Ansu Fati for present and future, he’s our player.”

Xavi: “Sergio Busquets is a legend, he has to decide what he wants to do for the future — we wait for him. There’s no problem with me or with Laporte, the atmosphere is great. Franck Kessie is being patient and I appreciate it, it’s part of joining a big club.”

Xavi confirms he’s loving Frenkie de Jong performances this year: “We’re seeing the best Frenkie since me and my staff arrived here at Barcelona. De Jong is doing great in both attack and defence, he has brutal confidence and we’re happy with him.”

Xavi: “We’re closing in on a renewal for Sergi Roberto, new deal will be agreed soon. It’s great to have a player who can help like he always does.”

Xavi: “I spoke to Alejandro Balde in a one-to-one meeting and he wants to stay here at Barca.”

Bayer Leverkusen

I’m told is still early to see where Jonathan Tah will go, I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea or Manchester United at this stage. There was interest in England and Italy last summer but nothing concrete. I think he’s worth around £22-23m.

However, Christian Falk has his info on Tah here, including a change of agent…

Chelsea

Chelsea have not made any decision yet on Denis Zakaria. It’s up to Chelsea as they have a buy option clause close to €30m, but this kind of decision will be made in April/May and not now. Juventus are still waiting for Chelsea to decide, the player would love to stay but it’s up to the club.

Chelsea remain optimistic about completing a work permit for Andrey Santos soon. No changes, both player and club side are confident and just waiting for the final green light after Sudamericano Sub-20. Many clubs would be open to signing him on loan in Brazil but Chelsea want him to stay.

