(Video) Gary Neville has his say on Manchester United’s title chances

Gary Neville has had his say on Manchester United’s title chances after their latest victory over Leeds United.

With Arsenal dropping points in their last two Premier League games the title race is beginning to get a little more exciting.

Manchester United were barely in the conversation a few months ago, but after a string of excellent results, they could have an outside chance.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville still believes it’s a two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

?? “I genuinely don’t think they are in the title race. I just don’t think they’re at the level of [Manchester] City or Arsenal.”@GNev2 on Manchester United’s title chances. ? pic.twitter.com/4iXYsdtz0i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 12, 2023

Neville is possibly just trying to shift the attention away from his former club as they quietly pick up points, but there’s no doubt Manchester City and Arsenal have shown more quality over the course of the season.