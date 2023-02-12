Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was spotted winding up the Leeds fans with a celebration in front of the home supporters.

Manchester United defeated Leeds with late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Leeds will feel hard done by after an impressive performance, but Manchester United’s quality showed in the end.

Man United goalkeeper De Gea certainly wouldn’t have helped Leeds fans’ frustrations by running towards the crowd and celebrating in an exaggerated manner, as seen in the video below.