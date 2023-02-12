(Video) Rashford and Garnacho score in quick succession for Manchester United to sink rivals

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored in quick succession for Manchester United to sink their rivals Leeds.

Leeds frustrated Manchester United for the majority of the game and would have felt unlucky not to have taken the lead.

However, Manchester United’s quality showed late in the game, with Rashford powering home a header from Luke Shaw’s excellent cross.

Shortly after, Garnacho used his electric pace to get beyond the Leeds defence to finish superbly and give Manchester United a two-goal lead.

 

Pictures from Bein Sports and Sky Sports.

