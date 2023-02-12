Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored in quick succession for Manchester United to sink their rivals Leeds.

Leeds frustrated Manchester United for the majority of the game and would have felt unlucky not to have taken the lead.

However, Manchester United’s quality showed late in the game, with Rashford powering home a header from Luke Shaw’s excellent cross.

Shortly after, Garnacho used his electric pace to get beyond the Leeds defence to finish superbly and give Manchester United a two-goal lead.

OF COURSE IT HAS TO BE RASHFORD!!!! ? VAR checks and the goal is given ? pic.twitter.com/7djzmF82O4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2023

GARNACHO DOUBLES THE LEAD! ? pic.twitter.com/uhXgBMXHkK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2023

Pictures from Bein Sports and Sky Sports.