(Video) Pep Guardiola addresses Erling Haaland injury ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media about a potential injury to Erling Haaland after he was substituted against Aston Villa on Sunday. 

Haaland was substituted at half-time against Aston Villa which undoubtedly worried every single Manchester City fan inside and outside of the stadium.

Haaland appeared to have received some treatment on his thigh during the game, and Guardiola has now spoken about the potential injury to his star striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Chelsea plotting big-money move to address key weakness
West Ham want South American ace with 11 goal contributions
Arsenal receive major boost ahead of Manchester City clash as key player suffers injury

It sounds like it’s a little too early to tell whether Haaland will be available, possibly giving Arsenal a huge boost ahead of their top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.