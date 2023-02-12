Pep Guardiola spoke to the media about a potential injury to Erling Haaland after he was substituted against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Haaland was substituted at half-time against Aston Villa which undoubtedly worried every single Manchester City fan inside and outside of the stadium.

Haaland appeared to have received some treatment on his thigh during the game, and Guardiola has now spoken about the potential injury to his star striker.

It sounds like it’s a little too early to tell whether Haaland will be available, possibly giving Arsenal a huge boost ahead of their top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.