West Ham are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson during the summer transfer window.

Since coming through the Arsenal academy, Nelson has struggled to ever cement a regular place in the side. The 23-year-old has had two loan spells abroad playing regularly for top-division sides, but at his age, he has to consider whether he’s ever going to make it at Arsenal in the long term.

Nelson has two goals in two games for Arsenal this season, but the signing of Leandro Trossard has made it increasingly difficult for him to find a place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Now, according to Steve Kay, West Ham are interested in signing Nelson during the summer transfer window.

West Ham are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson in the upcoming summer transfer window, also according to souces Italian club Sassuolo have enquired about the player.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that two unnamed Premier League sides were interested in the Arsenal winger.

As previously mentioned, Nelson has to now decide whether to continue being a squad player at Arsenal or take the risk and leave permanently.

If West Ham firm up their interest during the summer transfer window, then it could be a smart move for Nelson to take the plunge and leave Arsenal.