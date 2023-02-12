West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian centre forward Pedro.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Flamengo this season and he was a part of Brazil’s World Cup squad in Qatar as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, West Ham are interested in signing the South American forward and he could cost in excess of €40 million at the end of the season.

The player has a contract with the Brazilian club until the summer of 2027 and therefore Flamengo are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

West Ham will almost certainly need to come forward with a lucrative offer in order to Flamengo in the summer.

It is no surprise that West Ham are looking to improve their attacking options, especially with the way Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have performed this season.

The Hammers have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and they will need to address that weakness at the end of the season.

Pedro has proven himself in South America and he could be keen on making a step up in his career now.

The Premier League will be an exciting challenge for the 25-year-old and a move to London could be an attractive option for him.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to break the bank for his services.

Pedro has 9 goals and 2 assists to his name across 7 appearances in all competitions this season and he has the quality to establish himself as a key player for the Hammers next season.