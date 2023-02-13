Revealed: Chelsea line up transfer of 21-year-old sensation to replace Christian Pulisic

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated Barcelona youngster Abde Ezzalzouli.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Osasuna this season and looks an impressive talent, with Chelsea now seemingly monitoring his situation, according to Diario de Navarra.

Ezzalzouli is surely one worth keeping for Barcelona, with the Catalan giants known to have a great record at promoting and developing youth players.

It will be interesting to see what decision Barca come to when his loan at Osasuna ends, but Chelsea may well be able to lure him away by guaranteeing him first-team football, which hasn’t been nailed on for him at the Nou Camp.

Abde Ezzalzouli with Barcelona last season
Chelsea have been busy under their new owners, and it could be that this is set to continue with their pursuit of Ezzalzouli.

The Morocco international could be ideal to give CFC an upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

