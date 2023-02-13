Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren but now face competition from a fellow Premier League rival.

The Daily Mail reports that United have been the recent frontrunners for the player’s signature, but Newcastle are now also entering the conversation to sign the 18-year-old.

Vermeeren has made 11 appearances for his club Royal Antwerp in Belgium and has caught the eye of teams across Europe despite his tender age, signing a new contract with his club which will keep him there until 2026.

A holding midfielder, Vermeeren was given his debut by manager Mark van Bommel in August with the former Netherlands international impressed with Vermeeren’s ability this season.

Comparisons to former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta are high praise for the midfielder, who Newcastle and United will both have to dig deep and fork out a big fee for if they want to bring the talented youngster to their club.

Come the summer, more teams may show an interest in the Belgium Under-17 international, so the two teams in the Premier League’s top four will be wanting to talk to Vermeeren’s club and representatives to get a good idea of what is required to acquire his signature come July.