Barcelona planning a raid on Man City which includes the return of Pep Guardiola

English football was rocked last Monday after it was revealed by the Premier League that defending champions Manchester City had allegedly breached financial rules on more than 100 occasions over multiple years.

After a four-year investigation, the findings were announced last week that City had broken the league’s financial rules on over 100 occasions between the years 2009-2018, reported the BBC.

If found guilty, the punishment ranges from a points deduction to relegation, and should the latter happen, Barcelona are planning to raid the Premier League club.

According to Fichajes, the Catalan club are planning to snatch their former manager Pep Guardiola away from the Manchester outfit, and also have their eye on signing Rodri and Julian Alvarez if Man City are sanctioned by the Premier League.

An outcome in the Man City case could take years, according to the Daily Mail, and by then who knows what the situations of the three characters above will be.

The scenario in the report seems very unlikely to materialise, but if it does somehow, Barcelona will be in a great situation after bringing all three on board.