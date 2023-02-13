Chelsea and Arsenal target worried that his dream move to either club is off after failed January switch

Chelsea and Arsenal saw bids rejected for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in January and now the midfielder is worried that his dream move to either club is off.

Arsenal’s second bid of £70m for the 21-year-old was the largest in the previous window, whilst Chelsea also saw a bid rejected for the midfielder before going ahead and buying Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Brighton insisted that Caicedo was not for sale in January but are open to letting him go during the summer, however, the player feels that he might have missed his chance.

According to Football Insider, Caicedo and his representatives are worried a summer move to either Arsenal or Chelsea may be more difficult than a winter-window switch due to the volume of top-rated midfield players that will be available in the summer.

With Chelsea signing Fernandez, a move for Caicedo seems unlikely but there are potential destinations for the Brighton star.

Declan Rice is wanted by Arsenal but if the Gunners fail to sign the West Ham man, they could move again for Caicedo. Liverpool could also be a destination for the Ecuador star, as they will want a partner for Jude Bellingham should they sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

At 21, Caicedo has plenty of time to make a move, especially if he keeps playing the way he has been this season.