Chelsea could cash in on duo and sign 24-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they could make a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 24-year-old midfielder is seen as a leader who could be a mainstay for the Chelsea midfield in the foreseeable future.

The report further states that the likes of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be sold at the end of the season in order to bring in new additions.

Chelsea already spent £106 million on the signing of Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window and the former Benfica midfielder has managed to impress with his initial performances.

The Argentina international is expected to develop into a world-class midfielder for Chelsea but they will still need to bring in more players to add depth and quality in the middle of the park.

The Blues have already sold Jorginho to Chelsea and N’Golo Kante could also leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Graham Potter needs a reliable midfield partner for Fernandez and Rice would be an exceptional acquisition.

The former Chelsea academy graduate will feel that he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge and the opportunity to join Chelsea could be an interesting option for the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to beat their London rivals to his signature.

As per the latest reports, Arsenal are prepared to break their own transfer record in order to sign the England international and it remains to be seen where Rice ends up eventually.