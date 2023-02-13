Chelsea look to Arsenal strategy as they make decision on Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly safe for the time being as the Blues look at the patient approach Arsenal had with Mikel Arteta that now seems to be paying off.

Potter is struggling at the moment, but it seems the Chelsea ownership still rate the former Brighton boss very highly and will judge him over years, not months, according to The Athletic.

Arteta didn’t get off to the most convincing start when he first took over at the Emirates Stadium, but his Arsenal side now sit top of the Premier League and very much look like a team on the up, even if they don’t go on to win the title.

It might take some time for Potter to get to that stage with Chelsea, but it seems he’s going to be given time by the Blues’ patient, long-term-thinking owners.

This is a totally different approach from how Chelsea were run during the Roman Abramovich era, with the Russian owner known to change managers frequently, with that strategy having mixed results, but usually leading to success.